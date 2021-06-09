Jill Kidik

Judge Finds Woman Not Guilty of Hartford Officer's Stabbing Due to Mental Disease

The woman accused of stabbing a Hartford police officer multiple times in May 2018 was found not guilty by a judge Wednesday due to mental disease or defect.

Chevoughn Augustin had been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and assault on a police officer in connection with the attack that nearly took the life of Officer Jill Kidik.

Kidik responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant at a Hartford apartment building in May of 2018 when she was attacked and stabbed in the throat.

Now retired, Kidik testified at Augustin's trial Friday.

“I don’t remember being stabbed in the throat but I knew I was dying,” Kidik said during her testimony.

Her fellow officers rushed her to the hospital and doctors saved Kidik's life.

Augustin was ordered transferred to Whiting Forensic Institute for a mental evaluation after the verdict Wednesday.

