Fotis Dulos Cross Examined in Civil Trial

The decision as to whether Fotis Dulos will have to pay his mother-in-law millions of dollars she says he owes the family estate has gone to a judge.

“All I want to say is that I wish Jennifer and her family happy holidays and I just pray that they give my kids my love and my best wishes,” Dulos said.

After another day’s worth of questioning in the civil case brought against him by his mother in law, Dulos was thankful the case now rests in the hands of a judge.

“It’s been a long two years, I think I speak for him when I say that he’s very grateful that the that harassment by his mother-in-law’s over,” attorney William Murray said.

Testimony Wednesday centered around the $500,000 note for Jennifer and Fotis’ home. Dulos says he was entitled to monetary gifts from his in-laws, Hilliard and Gloria Farber until the balance on the note was paid off.

Gloria Farber claims Dulos owes around $2.5 million in loans for money her late husband gave him to help fund his home building business. Dulos testified multiple times Wednesday that the money was not a loan but part of a working business relationship.

Dulos was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos six months ago after police say a man matching his resemblance was seen dropping trash bags off in Hartford that investigators later found contained items with Jennifer’s blood on them.

Attorneys both rested their case in the civil case after two days of testimony filled with spreadsheets and financial statements.

“I believe we have a very good judge who will consider all of the evidence,” attorney Richard Weinstein said.

“We’re confident that at the end of the day when judge Noble rules that justice will prevail,” Murray said.

Dulos has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. Lawyers on both sides will put together a brief on the case and the judge has 120 days to make a decision as to whether Dulos owes any money to the Farber family.