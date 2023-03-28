Judicial Marshal Injured While Breaking Up Fight Outside New Haven Superior Court

Two people, including a judicial marshal, were injured when a fight broke out outside New Haven Superior Court Monday morning, according to state police.

State troopers responded to the courthouse around 11 a.m. and learned that three women had assaulted one person, who sustained minor injuries, and a judicial marshal was injured while trying to break up the fight, according to state police.

A man who interfered and resisted judicial marshals is accused of assaulting a marshal, who was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical attention.

The three women were brought to York Women’s Correctional Center and were due in court Tuesday.

The man accused of assaulting the marshal was released on $25,000 bond and is due in New Haven Superior Court on April 14.