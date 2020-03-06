Manchester

Judicial Marshal Regains Consciousness After Hit-and-Run Incident

The judicial marshal critically injured after being hit by a car outside Manchester Superior Court has regained consciousness, according to his family.

Martin Brown woke up after undergoing surgery on Thursday and removed his breathing tube on his own, they said.

He was also able to recognize family members and hospital staff.

Brown was one of two judicial marshals who chased a wanted man into the parking lot at the courthouse on Monday.

That suspect, 42-year-old Jose Lopez, was in court on a larceny charge but was told he couldn't leave because there was an active warrant for his arrest on a parole violation, according to police.

Lopez ran from the courthouse out an emergency exit and jumped into a car, police said.

A marshal, Sgt. Michael West, followed Lopez out of the building and ran to the driver's side of the car Lopez was in.

Brown stood in front of the car and that is when Lopez accelerated, hitting Brown and West, police said.

West's injuries were less severe than Brown's.

Lopez faces six charges, including first- and second-degree assault and assault on public safety personnel.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterJudicial Marshals
