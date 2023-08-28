Jumoke Academy in Hartford relocates until further notice due to fire alarm issues

A charter school in Hartford is temporarily relocating because of fire alarm issues.

In a statement, school officials said Jumoke Academy, located on Blue Hills Avenue, is repairing the fire alarm system on the JAH-SMaRT middle school campus.

All students and staff are being told to report to the Hartford Conservatory campus at 875 Asylum Ave. in Hartford. Classes will be conducted there until Jumoke Academy gets clearance to safely relocate to the JAH-SMaRT campus.

In a statement, the school said they made the decision "out of an abundance of caution and to ensure a safe learning environment" for their students and staff.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The academy said they will provide a shuttle service for students and staff to the Hartford Conservatory campus every 20 minutes. Lunch and transportation services have been notified to make accommodations.

For more information, people should check the academy's social media pages. Further updates on when the campus will reopen will be available there.