Juneteenth 155th Anniversary; Celebrations Across CT

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger led Union troops to Galiveston, Texas to make the announcement that the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free, two and a half years after the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Several events will be held across Connecticut this week to commemorate the anniversary.

Thursday, June 18 Event:

Celebrating Juneteenth: Black Heritage in Hartford, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Connecticut's Old State House will host the online event. Old State House Museum Educator Allie Kyff and Capital Community College student Aliyah Freeman-Johnson will talk about the experience of working on a Black Heritage project with the Liberal Arts Action Lab during this Facebook Live Event.

New London: Virtual Celebration of Juneteenth

Join the NLNAACP, OIC NL and the Hempsted Houses for the 6th annual Juneteenth celebration and highlight of the African-American history of the Hempsted House and the surrounding neighborhood. The celebration will feature a return visit by Joseph McGill of The Slave Dwelling Project, and Tammy Denease as Joan Jackson. The free virtual event will be live on Facebook. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m Get more information here.

Friday, June 19 Events :

The Amistad Center for Art & Culture Presents Virtual Juneteenth Community Day Celebration

Learn about African American traditions and culture through art, storytelling, music, and dance. More info here.

The community day will end with a virtual gala at 7 p.m, hosted by NBC Connecticut's Leslie Mayes. This year will feature a performance by saxophonist David Davis and a virtual toast with a signature Junetini cocktail to mark the 155th Juneteenth.

Hartford: Juneteenth A March For Justice CT, 2 p.m.

A march will celebrate African American culture as well as fight against police brutality. This will be taking place at Bushnell Park at 2 p.m.

Middletown: Juneteenth/Black Lives Matter 155 Years Later March The march will start at Rappallo Avenue at 6 p.m. and end at the town green. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The mayor, state representatives and other speakers from across the state will be in attendance. Anyone participating is asked to wear a mask and dress in black.

For more information click here.

New Haven: Liberation Day March & Teach-In

The Citywide Youth Coalition, Black Lives Matter New Haven, People Against Police Brutality, & Students for Educational Justice will come together on the New Haven Green at 3 p.m. to spread the message for liberation. There will be a march to East Rock Park, where there will be tents, food and music.

More information can be found here.

Norwich is holding a Ceremony to Commemorate the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth

NAACP Norwich Branch and Global City Norwich will be hosting a Juneteenth Day Ceremony on Friday in the David Ruggles Freedom Courtyard at 9:30 a.m. It will include a brief history of the importance of Juneteenth to the African American community and the raising of the flag.

Portland: Empowered by Our History Celebrate the abolition of slavery in the United States. All are welcome to join at the Brownstone Intermediate School at 4:30 p.m.

Stratford: Town Hall Ceremony

Mayor Laura Hoydick will join local officials to recognize Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, at a ceremony on the steps at Town Hall at 9 a.m.

All residents are invited to attend while maintaining recommended social distancing protocols.

Waterbury: Leaving a Legacy The Waterbury Juneteenth Committee is holding a virtual celebration from 4 p.m.- 5:50 p.m. Find the information on how to register here.