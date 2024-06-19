Juneteenth

Juneteenth blood drive raises awareness about sickle cell disease in Hartford

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Wednesday, the American Red Cross and Hartford’s YMCA partnered with a number of organizations to host a Juneteenth Blood Drive.

“I wanted to make sure that we understand that Juneteenth is not a day off,” said volunteer Artie Hill. “It should be a day on, a day of service to give back.”

Hartford native Kyle Anderson says there’s no better day to donate than Juneteenth.

“What better way to show support for our community and bring awareness too,” said Anderson, 62, who has been donating blood since he was 18 years old. “We have to get more of our brothers and sisters educated in good health, and today’s a day to reflect on doing just that.”

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the end of slavery, which came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. On this date in 1865, two thousand union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom, according to National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“Pride, pride,” said Anderson. “You come a long way, you know, but we have more work to do.”

The event highlighted the importance of donating blood with a focus on spreading awareness on how blood donations can help patients with sickle cell disease.

“For those who are willing to donate and use their blood to help others, it’s our duty,” said Christopher Enam Franklin of Newington.

Over 100,000 Americans of primarily African descent suffer with the disease, according to the American Red Cross.

“People with sickle cell have to have several transfusions in their lifetime and that means a lot of blood,” said Hill.

The event organizers said they plan to make the Juneteenth blood drive an annual event.

JuneteenthHartford
