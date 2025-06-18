Juneteenth celebrations take place across Connecticut this week

Several Juneteenth celebrations are expected to be held in Connecticut this week.

“It very important to come together to help make change,” Sylvia D. Reid, an attorney and attendee of the Juneteenth flag raising inside the capitol building, said. “We can’t allow our freedoms to be demolished or diminished.”

The federal and state holiday, which is on Thursday, commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

It was first observed in Connecticut in 2023, but was recognized by legislators in 2022.

“The diversity that we celebrate as Americans is not going away,” Quinnipiac University’s Vice President for Inclusive Excellence John Armendariz said. “It’s just critically important that as Americans we become more aware about history.”

Events will be taking place on Thursday and throughout the weekend. Here’s a list of events:

Thursday

4 th Annual Middletown Liberation Day Parade and Festival : Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Prince Mortimer Ave, South Green. Festival is until 6 p.m. at Harbor Park.

: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Prince Mortimer Ave, South Green. Festival is until 6 p.m. at Harbor Park. 4 th Annual Freedom Festival in New Britain : Starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. at Central Park (230 Main St.)

: Starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. at Central Park (230 Main St.) Freedom Day at the Connecticut Science Center: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Connecticut Science Center.

Friday

Juneteenth Jamboree: From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the New Haven Green (250 Temple St.)

Saturday

Enfield’s 4 th Annual Juneteenth Festival : From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Green (820 Enfield St.)

: From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Green (820 Enfield St.) Juneteenth at the New Britain Museum of American Art: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 56 Lexington St.

Sunday