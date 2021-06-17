Juneteenth Events in Connecticut This Weekend

This Saturday marks the freedom and independence for the Black community in the United States, when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865. Check NBC Connecticut’s list of events to see the numerous celebrations taking place across the state:

Friday, June 18

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Norwich: 32nd Annual Juneteenth Day event at 9:30 a.m. in the David Ruggles Freedom Courtyard outside City Hall

Stratford: Flag raising ceremony at The Stratford Town Hall, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 19

East Haven: Town fireworks at East Haven Town Beach, 9:00PM (Rain check June 28)

West Hartford: Juneteenth Art Show at The West Hartford Public Library, exhibit will be open during regular hours of library operation.

2nd Annual Juneteenth CommUNITY Celebration and mural unveiling at the Old Center Cemetery, 10 a.m.

New Haven: Group bike ride at New Haven Union Station, 10:45 a.m. RSVP

AfAm House Juneteenth Celebration at Trinity Church Green, 2 – 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Clean-up Campaign on Dixwell Avenue, 10 a.m.

Hartford: City of Hartford Juneteenth Celebration on Trinity Street, 3 – 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Block Party at Russian Lady, 1 – 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Summer Poetry and Comedy Slam at Vibz Uptown, 5 – 11 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Fairfield: Kchic’s Juneteenth Sip & Shop at Kchic Fashion Therapy, 1:15 – 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport: Juneteenth Festival on 40 Logan Street, 12 – 6 p.m. Tickets start at $8.50, children 10 and under free.

Juneteenth and Fitness Jamboree at Water View Park, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Norwalk: Juneteenth Film Night at the Triangle Community Center, 12 – 10 p.m

Ridgefield: Empowering Connection on Juneteenth at The Aldrich Contemporary Museum, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Waterbury: 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Hamilton Park, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vernon: Juneteenth Celebration at Craig’s Soul Food Kitchen, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m

New Britain: Juneteenth Celebration at the New Britain Museum of American Art

Community Cookout at Stanley Quarter Park, 4 – 8:30 p.m. Kids eat free.

Manchester: Manchester's Juneteenth at the Manchester Mahoney Recreation Center, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Milford: Juneteenth Celebration at the Milford Green Gazebo, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Norwich: Blooming into Greatness event at 5:30 p.m. in the Donald L. Oat Theater of the Norwich Arts Center at 62 Broadway

Virtual Events: The 30th annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by The Amistad Center for Art and Culture at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.