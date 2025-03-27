Scams

Jury duty scam aims to get your money and personal information

By Angela Fortuna

jury duty summons
NBC7

A new scam is trying to get people to share their personal information and money for missing jury duty.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning the public that scammers are posing as law enforcement and demanding people pay them in order to avoid fees, court appointments or even jail time.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials say scammers are contacting people by phone call or email to say they failed to comply with jury duty.

"Scammers are taking advantage of the fear many people have that they will face serious consequences if they miss jury duty,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “All U.S. citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for jury duty and should take that responsibility seriously. But don’t let scammers take advantage of the importance of jury duty."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2023, consumers lost $171 million to government imposter scams. In 2024, that number went up to $789 million, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

DCP officials say signs of a scam include:

  • Unsolicited calls or emails demanding immediate action.
  • Caller demands payment over the phone throughpayment methods like gift cards, cryptocurrency, a wire transfer service, or peer-to-peer apps such as Venmo or PayPal.
  • Message creates a sense of urgency and includes short timeframe to complete action.
  • Threatens legal or financial action if you fail to comply.
  • Asks for sensitive information over the phone such as birth date, Social Security number, etc.

Courts don't communicate with jurors by phone, text or email, according to DCP.

Local

Manchester 36 mins ago

Manchester high schoolers now have to put their phones in pouches

Fraud and false statements 2 hours ago

Stamford man accused of stealing nearly $28 million from former employer

All jury summons and information are communicated through the mail.

Anyone who thinks they received a jury duty scam is asked to report it to the FTC here.

This article tagged under:

Scams
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us