Jury duty scam aims to get your money and personal information

A new scam is trying to get people to share their personal information and money for missing jury duty.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning the public that scammers are posing as law enforcement and demanding people pay them in order to avoid fees, court appointments or even jail time.

Officials say scammers are contacting people by phone call or email to say they failed to comply with jury duty.

"Scammers are taking advantage of the fear many people have that they will face serious consequences if they miss jury duty,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “All U.S. citizens over the age of 18 are eligible for jury duty and should take that responsibility seriously. But don’t let scammers take advantage of the importance of jury duty."

In 2023, consumers lost $171 million to government imposter scams. In 2024, that number went up to $789 million, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

DCP officials say signs of a scam include:

Unsolicited calls or emails demanding immediate action.

Caller demands payment over the phone throughpayment methods like gift cards, cryptocurrency, a wire transfer service, or peer-to-peer apps such as Venmo or PayPal.

Message creates a sense of urgency and includes short timeframe to complete action.

Threatens legal or financial action if you fail to comply.

Asks for sensitive information over the phone such as birth date, Social Security number, etc.

Courts don't communicate with jurors by phone, text or email, according to DCP.

All jury summons and information are communicated through the mail.

Anyone who thinks they received a jury duty scam is asked to report it to the FTC here.