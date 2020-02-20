Jury Finds Justina Pelletier’s Doctors Were Not Negligent in Dispute Over Her Diagnosis

Doctors at Boston Children's Hospital were found not to have been negligent in caring for a Connecticut teen who was placed into state custody in 2013 after a dispute over her diagnosis and put in psychiatric unit.

The lawsuit, filed by the parents of Justina Pelletier, concluded in Suffolk County Thursday with the jury's decision.

Pelletier's parents had sought unspecified damages after the girl, then 14, was placed into the state of Massachusetts' custody following a diagnosis of psychiatric problems at the hospital.

She had previously been diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a disorder that affects cellular energy production, at Tufts Medical Center, and Pelletier's parents rejected the diagnosis given by doctors at Boston Children's Hospital.

When tried to take the girl back to Tufts, allegations of medical child abuse were raised, and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took custody of her.

Jury selection is underway in a lawsuit over a diagnostic dispute at Boston Children's Hospital.

A judge eventually returned her to her parents' custody in 2014, after the case the case drew national media attention and ignited a debate over parental rights.

Boston Children's Hospital called the decision validating of the care it provides.

"The jury's decision affirms what Boston Children’s Hospital has always believed: that our clinicians provided Justina Pelletier high quality, compassionate care, and always acted in the best interest of her health and well-being," the hospital said through a representative.