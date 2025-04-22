Crime and Courts

Jury finds Jose Morales guilty of murder of Christine Holloway

By Jennifer Cuevas and LeAnne Gendreau

A jury has found Jose Morales guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, in December 2019 and tampering with evidence.

He was on trial, accused of killing Holloway in her Ansonia home.

Police found Holloway’s body on Dec. 2, 2019 in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia.

The couple’s daughter, Vanessa Morales, was 14 months old at the time and she not in the home when police found Holloway. There has been no sign of her since.

Morales was arrested in connection with Holloway’s death on Feb. 7, 2020.

The attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Monday, the 10th day of the trial, and the case was then turned over the jury to decide.

The jury reached the verdict after around four hours of deliberation.

