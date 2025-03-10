Jury finds Litchfield lawyer guilty of manslaughter after 2021 shooting outside law office

A jury has found a 78-year-old attorney from Goshen guilty of manslaughter in the June 2021 shooting death of a man outside his Litchfield law office.

Police said Robert Fisher Jr., of Goshen, shot and killed 39-year-old Matthew Bromley outside his law office on West Street in Litchfield after an altercation on the evening of Monday, June 7.

Fisher was sitting in his car in the parking lot when Bromley confronted and punched him, Litchfield Judicial District State’s Attorney David R. Shannon said, based on evidence presented at trial. Then, as Bromley was leaving the scene, Fisher got out of his car while holding a gun, confronted Bromley as he returned to his vehicle, shot him in the head and then called 911 to report the shooting.

Fisher, who police said is a certified pistol instructor, told police that it all happened very fast, according to the arrest warrant.

Fisher said Bromley followed him into the driveway, opened his car door, hit him and punched him in the face, and told him he was going to kill him and that he was going to “burn in hell,” according to police documents.

One witness reported hearing Bromley say something like, “you cut me off,” to Fisher and the two were arguing.

Fisher told investigators that the other man had followed him closely from Constitution Way in Litchfield to the parking lot, adding that the man got in his face and he had not seen him before.

The statement Fisher provided to police said Bromley spit in his face and charged at him and Fisher realized that the man wasn’t going to stop attacking him.

Fisher reported trying to defuse the situation and said he took his gun out of his pocket, pointed it at the other man, turned on the laser dot and shouted for him to “back off,” according to the arrest warrant application. Then Bromley charged him again and Fisher said he shot after a brief struggle.

A friend and co-worker of Fisher’s told police that Bromley was not a client. But, after his name was released on the news, the coworker recalled seeing Bromley’s name on caller identification the last week of May 2021 and the call was transferred to the Litchfield office.

Fisher was at lunch, but the co-worker asked him if he could take the call and Fisher agreed, the statement says.

The witnesses reported overhearing Fisher explaining that he does not do foreclosure cases

“Apparently Bromley was trying to purchase his mother’s home that was in foreclosure,” the statement says.

The witness went on to tell police that Fisher elevated his voice and explained that he does not do foreclosures, wished Bromley good luck in finding an attorney, then the call ended. They never spoke of the call again after that day and the co-worker did not recall Bromley calling again, the statement says.

Fisher was charged in May 2022. On Friday, a jury in Superior Court in Torrington found him guilty of manslaughter in the first degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 10 in Superior Court in Torrington.