Jury Finds New Haven Man Guilty of 2013 Murder

A Connecticut Superior Court jury found a New Haven man guilty in the 2013 killing of a teen.

Officials said 25-year-old Tyhitt Bember was found guilty on multiple charges in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Javier Martinez, who was a student at Common Grounds High School.

Jurors said that evidence from the trial showed that Bember approached Martinez with a firearm in an attempt to rob him and subsequently shot him as he tried to flee.

After a more than 5-year investigation, police were able to identify a suspect and secured an arrest warrant for Bember in 2019.

Officials said he'll will now face a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 17, 2022.

Bember was found guilty of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to authorities.

