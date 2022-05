A Wolcott High School gym teacher has been found not guilty on charges he sexually assaulted a student in 2019.

Michael Forgione was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

A jury in Waterbury found him not guilty on all charges Wednesday, according to the court clerk.

Forgione had maintained his innocence from the moment of his arrest and decided to go to trial to fight the charges.

The case was officially disposed of on Wednesday.