Shelton

Jury selection to begin for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep student

By Julia LeBlanc

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three years after the death of a Fairfield Prep student, his alleged killer is set to go on trial.

The jury selection process is set to begin in a Milford courtroom on Tuesday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Back in May of 2022, police say 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath was stabbed to death outside of a home in Shelton where students from a rival school were having a party.

Raul Valle, who was 16 at the time of the stabbing, is charged with McGrath's murder.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to court documents, he was at a party with underage drinking at a different home in Shelton and left with at least two other people.

Witnesses told police there was a group text exchange between students from both schools and shortly after, Valle and others showed up. A fight then broke out on the front lawn of a home on Laurel Glen Drive.

Police said Valle stabbed and killed McGrath and hurt three others, who survived.

Local

Cheshire 42 mins ago

Crews respond to fire at Cheshire Academy

North Haven 8 hours ago

North Haven police officer credits his 9-year-old daughter with saving his life

Valle is out on a $2 million bond while he waits for his trial.

The couple who hosted the party Valle was at was arrested in 2023. They're accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol before the fight happened.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us