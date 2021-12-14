Jury to Deliberate for Third Day in Griswold Triple Murder Trial

A Hartford man is on trial, accused of the triple murders of a husband, wife and their son in Griswold in December 2017, and the jury is deliberating today for the third day.

Sergio Correa, 30, of Hartford, was arrested on 14 charges, including arson and murder.

The trial has spanned nearly a month. During their arguments, attorneys for both sides urged jurors to review all evidence carefully as they decide Correa's fate.

Sergio Correa was charged with one count of murder with special circumstances, three counts of murder, one count of murder in the commission of an arson, three counts of murder in the commission of a felony, arson, burglary, home invasion, and robbery.

Correa is accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family -- Kenneth, Janet and their son Matthew -- setting their home and car on fire and robbing the family's home.

In his closing argument, state’s attorney Stephen Carney presented evidence including cell phone records, eye witness accounts and testimony from detectives. He asked the jury to focus on the “hallmarks of veracity” that he said he believed would lead them to finding Correa guilty.

Following the prosecution team, one of Correa's defense attorneys, Joseph Lopez, asked jurors to focus on the “hallmarks of dishonesty” in the case and reminded jurors that they did not dispute that the crimes happened, but they did dispute who is responsible.

Lopez called into question one of the state's eyewitnesses, Ruth Correa, Sergio's adoptive sister and said she was with her brother in Griswold when the murders happened. She was also charged but entered into a 40-year plea deal in exchange for her testimony. She testified against her brother earlier in the trial.

Lopez asked jurors multiple times to consider if they can trust Ruth Correa.

Prosecutors maintained that the sister's allegations do hold up and pointed out other key evidence in their case, including records from Sergio Correa's cellphone.

If convicted, he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.