Jury to Hear Arguments in Richard Dabate Trial Tuesday

More than six years after the crime, a jury will finally hear arguments in the murder trial of Richard Dabate. Dabate is accused of murdering his wife Connie, 39, inside their Ellington home on December 23, 2015.

Dabate, who has pleaded not guilty, claims a masked home invader entered the family’s house and shot Connie and injured him before fleeing while their children were away at school.

Kenneth Gray is a former FBI special agent and criminal justice lecturer at the University of New Haven who plans to follow the case when it gets underway at Rockville Superior Court Tuesday.

“You’re going to see the state use a lot of different pieces of information to show that that timeline was false, that he was lying when he gave that statements to state police,” Gray said.

Gray expects prosecutors will argue that Connie Dabate's Fitbit – which investigators say proves the young mother was still moving well after Richard Dabate told police that an armed intruder shot her in front of him before fleeing- proves that Dabate was lying and that he, in fact, shot his wife.

Richard Dabate has been free on bail while awaiting his trial. Dabate's attorney, Trent LaLima, says they have no comment ahead of the trial.