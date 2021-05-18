Jury Trials to Resume in Connecticut

Jury trials will resume in Connecticut, 15 months after the pandemic forced a suspension.

In a statement released Monday, Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III confirmed that the judicial branch will begin summoning residents for jury duty to restart the trial process starting on June 1.

All courtrooms and buildings where trials are held will be inspected before the reopening, and safety measures enacted in response to the pandemic will be in effect. These measures will include, among other things, a supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) including face shields, hand sanitization stations and protective microphone covers.

Judges will have the ability to order other measures as they deem appropriate.

"Through this process, we will take every step necessary to assure jurors, counsel, litigants and staff that their safety remains our primary concern and that we have taken, and will continue to take, all appropriate steps necessary to assure that safety," Carroll's statement reads.