Watch live: Karen Read to find out verdict after long trial

A verdict has been reached in Karen Read's retrial, over the killing of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

Watch live in the video player atop this story as the verdict in the closely watched case is read in Norfolk Superior Court.

The jury, which was seated April 15, began deliberating Friday after hearing closing arguments. They had several questions for the judge on Tuesday, including, "If we find not guilty on two charges but can’t agree on one charge is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?"

Prosecutors have alleged that Read killed O'Keefe, who was a Boston police officer, with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m., and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read's attorneys have argued that she was framed, and their claims in support of that theory, including the disputed Google search "hos long to die in cold," have attracted both supporters and detractors nationwide.

This is Read's second murder trial. The first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial over a hung jury.

But the defense said that, afterward, they were contacted by some jurors who reported that the panel unanimously agreed Read was not guilty on two of the three charges and only split on manslaughter charge. On that basis, they sought to have those charges dropped, and when Cannone denied that motion, they appealed — all the way to the Supreme Court.

What are the charges Karen Read has faced?

Prosecutors brought three separate charges against Read:

Second-degree murder is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison.

is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison. Manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV.

alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV. Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death alleges that Read left the scene after hitting O'Keefe without providing any assistance or reporting the incident.

The second charge, manslaughter, has several options of lesser charges that the jury could choose to find her guilty of instead:

Involuntary manslaughter

Motor vehicle homicide , with one or both of the following: by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor by operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or greater

, with one or both of the following: Operating under the influence of liquor , with one or both of the following: by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor by operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or greater

, with one or both of the following:

Read can also be found not guilty on the three charges.

See the verdict slips, which the defense unsuccessfully tried to have amended, here:

What happened during Karen Read's murder trial? What happens next?

