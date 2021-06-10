‘Just Started Crying and Freaking Out:' Family of Hebron Hit-and-Run Victim Speaks

A Hebron woman remains in critical condition after she was involved in a hit-and-run inside her church's parking lot. Connecticut State Police say they are working to find the person responsible.

Rochelle Roy is the daughter of Lois Roy, the victim of a hit-and-run that happened back on May 27.

"I literally freaked out and I was like what do you mean she got hit by a car?" said Rochelle Roy. "I just started crying and freaking out."

It's been an emotional two weeks for Rochelle and her family following May 27. Lois Roy is a longtime member and worker at the Church of the Holy Family in Hebron. According to church members, she was working to fix some pavement in the church's parking lot.

"One minute I saw her walking outside, the next minute, I'm getting a knock on my door, someone's yelling, come outside!," said Father Michael Phillippino, who leads the congregation. "I just didn't believe it."

Other church members told NBC Connecticut they have a lot of questions.

"Why did she run over her, was it deliberate or did she not realize that Lois was down repairing a crack in the pavement?" said Estelle Armstrong, a longtime church friend of Lois. "I've been praying for that person to have the courage to show up and own up to her mistake."

State Police are looking for a person of interest. She is believed to be 5'5", has black shoulder-length hair, was wearing a multi-colored poncho and black pants, and is believed to be driving a black SUV.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact State Police.