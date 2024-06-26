‘Justice prevailed': Man sentenced to life for Manchester double homicide in 2020

A Springfield, Mass. man was sentenced today to life in prison without release for a double homicide in Manchester back in 2020.

Gregory Crichlow, 25, was found guilty of two counts of murder for the deaths of Gregory “Monte” Scott Jr., 24, and Jennifer “Jenna” Hicks, 20.

It was back in August of 2020 when the two were shot at close range in the Buckland Hills commuter lot in Manchester where police said an illegal car race was going on.

Prosecutors said Crichlow, a known gang member, planned the attack, and Scott was his target.

"This was a premeditated, planned attack. It's clear from the Facebook messages sent back and forth before, from this defendant to his friends and fellow gang members,” a state attorney said in court. “He followed them … at least a 40-minute ride from Springfield to Manchester, knowing that there was a 7-month pregnant woman in the front seat of the car.”

That pregnant woman was Scott’s girlfriend. She made it out of the car alive, but Scott didn’t, and never got to meet his fourth child.

Hicks, their friend, was also killed when the shots rang out and hit her while she was in the back seat.

"She was something special. Jenna was the epitome of the perfect person,” said Joshua Saylor, Hicks’ fiancé. “She was in the wrong place at the wrong time unfortunately."

Before Wednesday’s sentencing, both families of the victims addressed the court.

"All of this transpired because he allowed his emotions to act without the benefit of intellect,” said Gregory Scott Sr. “My life changed when my son Monte was born. Now, my life has changed dramatically since he was taken from our family.”

Hicks’ mother and siblings spoke virtually from Texas.

"What hurts me the most is that I will never be able to hear your voice telling me how much you love me and how much I love you. Your dreams that you held and wanted to pursue were taken and cut too short,” Erica Ortega, Hicks’ mother, said. “There's is no punishment that will justify what happened. There is nothing that will bring my beautiful daughter's life back."

Scott’s father emphasized that while his son had friends in gangs, he himself was not a gang member. He said his son had relocated to Florida and was only back in town to handle some business.

“He didn’t make it through the weekend,” Scott Sr. said. “That was a cowardice act to walk up on someone and execute them the way he did my son.”

While they said this sentencing has been a long time coming due to COVID delays early on in the case, they’re grateful to finally have closure.

"Justice prevailed today,” Saylor said. “We will never get Greg or Jenna back, but justice prevailed today and the man who did those things is going to be off the streets.”

Crichlow did not speak during the sentencing. His attorneys motioned for a new trial, but that motion was denied.