Justin Bieber Concert at Mohegan Sun is Postponed Due to Ongoing Medical Issue

The Justin Bieber concert scheduled for this Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena has been postponed as the singer recovers from an ongoing medical issue.

All of Bieber's performances scheduled for June and early July have been postponed, including his Connecticut appearance this weekend.

On June 10, the Grammy winner appeared in an Instagram video where he explained why he decided to cancel several upcoming shows. Bieber said he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunts syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he previously said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

The singer is receiving care and is upbeat about his recovery, according to a Mohegan Sun spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Bieber is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.

It's unclear at this time when the Mohegan Sun concert will be postponed to. Officials said details on rescheduled dates in the U.S. will be announced soon.

Ticketholders can get a refund if they choose to. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

For more information on Mohegan Sun Arena and other events at Mohegan Sun, visit their website.