Justin Elicker seeks reelection for fourth term as New Haven mayor

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has filed paperwork seeking reelection for a fourth term.

The Democrat was first elected back in 2019. He has served as mayor for the last four years and was reelected to a third term in 2023.

He received over 70% of the vote in the primary election, and nearly 80% of the vote in the general election.

On the city's website, it says Elicker led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic just weeks into his first year in office.

Before being elected mayor, Elicker served on the Board of Alders. He was also an elementary and high school teacher, as well as an adjunct professor at Southern CT State University.

So far, he is the first candidate for next year's race.