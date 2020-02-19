Groton

Juvenile Accused of Reporting Fake Threat to Fitch High School

Groton police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of falsely reporting a threat at Fitch High School.

Police said the school resource officer received notice around 8:45 a.m. of a possible threat. The anonymous tip claimed a student had a gun and a bomb.

Officers responded to the school while administrators took security measures. Police identified a juvenile who provided the information and determined it was not credible.

The suspect, who was not identified due to their age, was charged with falsely reporting an incident, first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Groton police stressed that their investigation revealed no threat to the school

