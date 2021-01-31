Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into House in Hartford: Police

A juvenile has been arrested after police said he or she crashed a stolen vehicle into a house in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Flatbush Avenue around 10:45 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle that hit a home.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision had just been stolen.

The juvenile who was driving the vehicle was quickly found after fleeing from the scene, investigators said. He or she was transported to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries, they added.

Authorities said the juvenile was issued a summons and was released to his or her mother's custody.

Firefighters and officials from the License and Inspection Dept. deemed the home unsafe and both families of the multi-family home were displaced, police said.