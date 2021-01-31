Hartford

Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into House in Hartford: Police

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A juvenile has been arrested after police said he or she crashed a stolen vehicle into a house in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Flatbush Avenue around 10:45 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle that hit a home.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision had just been stolen.

Local

community health center 8 mins ago

Community Health Center Suspends COVID-19 Testing, Vaccinations Due to Snow

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

American Red Cross, We LoveU Foundation Hold Blood Drive in East Hartford

The juvenile who was driving the vehicle was quickly found after fleeing from the scene, investigators said. He or she was transported to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries, they added.

Authorities said the juvenile was issued a summons and was released to his or her mother's custody.

Firefighters and officials from the License and Inspection Dept. deemed the home unsafe and both families of the multi-family home were displaced, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcrash investigationcar into house
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us