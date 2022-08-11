Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said.

The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.

Asked about the case, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward emphasized that his office was bound not to share more details. He didn't say whether the suspect was known to the family or whether searches in different New Hampshire towns turned up any evidence.

He reiterated investigators' previous statement that they believe they've identified everyone involved in the killing.

Police found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, in their Northfield home on the morning of Aug. 3 while responding to a 911 call. Each died of a single gunshot wound, autopsies found.

Law enforcement searched for evidence in the case on Saturday in Northfield and Tilton, and again on Wednesday near Interstate 93 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton, but didn't immediately say if they discovered any evidence related to the case.

As the investigation continued, rumors spread in Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.

"Every other customer is coming in saying something about the gun and who did it," Barbara Moulton, who works at a local convenience store, told NBC10 Boston.

"The first three or four days people were really scared, like, 'Oh no, who was it?'" she added.

A funeral was planned for Kassandra Sweeney Saturday in Concord.

While authorities are looking to bring the family justice, loved ones are seeking closure. Obituaries posted by Bennet Funeral Home in Concord share a glimpse into the young Northfield family.

Benjamin Michael was only 4 years old. He enjoyed learning about dinosaurs, making crafts, and loved movie nights with his parents and little brother Mason.

Mason was only 1. He loved dancing to "Baby Shark." Spending time with his grandparents was a weekend highlight, according to his obituary.

Their 25-year-old mother, Kassandra, made her family the center of her world, spending most of her time building memories with her husband and two kids.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said last week that the attorney general's office had been in contact with the children's father, Sean Sweeney, and he has been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate is working with him and his family.

"The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical information," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

Sweeney spoke about the case for the first time in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

"I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be 'normal' again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as 'normal' as possible," he wrote.

Sweeney said he is "unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible" and called his wife Kassandra "the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet," while adding that she loved their children very much.