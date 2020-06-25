Teen Dead After Shooting in Windsor Locks Park

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a park in Windsor Locks Wednesday night and police are asking for help to find the shooter.

Officers immediately responded to Pesci Park around 10:15 p.m.Wednesday after receiving several calls someone was shot.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a teen lying on the ground just outside of the park's baseball field.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Initial investigation revealed that a dispute had occurred between various people that culminated in the park where a male produced a semi-automatic pistol and fired numerous shots at the victim," said officials. "The suspect(s) fled the park in a black or dark colored Lexus possibly bearing North Carolina or Connecticut plates."

Investigators have notified the family.

Police have not released the victim's name because of his age.

The State of CT Inspector’s office was notified and the Connecticut State Police responded to process the crime scene. Windsor Locks police will retain lead investigative jurisdiction.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-627-1461.