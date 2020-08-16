Juvenile Spray Paints Hartford Police Cars

A 17-year-old was arrested after he spray painted several Hartford police cars early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. when officers arriving at the Public Safety Complex saw many city and personally-owned cars vandalized with black spray paint, according to police.

An officer saw a juvenile spray painting the High Street Interstate 84 overpass while canvassing the area.

The juvenile was arrested on I-84 by exit 50, police said. He still had a can of spray paint on him and matched the description of the suspect who earlier vandalized cars, according to police.

Police said although most of the cars were parked in an unsecured portion of the facility, the juvenile did vault a fence and proceeded to vandalize several other cars in a gated area, too.

A total of nine city-owned cars and six employee cars were vandalized, along with the brick facade and windows to the Public Safety Complex.

Several of the personal cars that were vandalized belonged to non-police employees, which included a civilian-owned transport wheelchair accessible van.

Video surveillance captured much of the incident, according to police.

The juvenile faces charges including 15 counts of first degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespass, and interfering with police. He was released to a guardian and issued a summons detailing his charges.