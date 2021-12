A Connecticut State Police K9 found a missing 10-year-old girl in Woodbury on Sunday.

Troop L said they were dispatched to the area of White Deer Rocks Road at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a missing girl.

Just over a mile and a half walk later, K9 Izzy was able to successfully find the missing girl in the Whittlemore Sanctuary.