K9 tracks down three men involved in hit-and-run in Bristol

Two young men and a minor were arrested Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run accident involving a stolen vehicle in Bristol, according to police.
Bristol police said the group fled on foot after the hit-and-run accident on Barnes Highway.
A K9 was able to track the group after the officers found footprints in the snow, according to police.
The two men and minor are facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.
