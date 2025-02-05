Bristol

K9 tracks down three men involved in hit-and-run in Bristol

By Anyssa McCalla

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Two young men and a minor were arrested Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run accident involving a stolen vehicle in Bristol, according to police.

Bristol police said the group fled on foot after the hit-and-run accident on Barnes Highway.

A K9 was able to track the group after the officers found footprints in the snow, according to police.

The two men and minor are facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

Bristol
