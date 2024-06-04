Kany García is going on tour and coming to Connecticut

Kany García, a renowned Puerto Rican songwriter with multiple Latin Grammy Awards and millions of followers on social media, is launching her Garcia Tour 2024 across North America and it includes a show in Connecticut.

The tour is coming to the Palace Stamford in Stamford on Saturday, Oct. 26.

“I am very excited to be able to bring my music to wonderful cities across the U.S. and share García, my most recent album, García, which has been received with so much giant love from my people. Every concert is an opportunity to connect with my audience, to share stories, and create unforgettable moments together. I cannot wait to see you, to sing along, to celebrate life and music with you,” García said in a statement.

What to know about tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, June 5. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates