Karen Read celebrates with family and lawyers after murder acquittal

Karen Read is free after jurors acquitted her of all charges in the death of John O'Keefe besides operating under the influence of alcohol.
It's been a long journey since she was charged with the murder of O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, in 2022 in Canton, Massachusetts.
After being found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash causing death, Read was out in Boston Wednesday to celebrate with friends, family and her legal team.
"Happy. I'm happy," Read said in the Seaport District.
"Just feels very gratifying, very heartwarming that it's over," said her father, William Read.
Supporters eagerly waited outside Read's hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse. Instead, they ran into her defense attorneys, David Yanetti and Robert Alessi.
"Our biggest fear was a mistrial, and thank God that didn't happen," Yanetti said. "They charged the wrong person with murder, and really, they put her through hell for three-and-a-half years."
"People knew what the truth was," Alessi added. "They knew what the truth was, and people motivated us to keep working hard, and I've got to tell you something: God bless those 12 people on the jury."
Read said after leaving the courthouse that no one had fought harder than her and her legal team to bring justice to O'Keefe. She echoed that sentiment when we asked her Wednesday night if she had any words for the O'Keefe family.
"I fought for John O'Keefe harder than anyone," she said. "Harder than anyone."
Not everyone sees it that way. John Jackson, a close friend of O'Keefe, said family and other friends were not pleased with her statement outside court.
"We watched her interview on the courthouse steps afterwards," said Jackson. "If she decided to make better decisions between 12:30 and 6 a.m., he'd still be here."
He added that they were also upset with supporters cheering as the verdict was read.
"It's disgusting," said Jackson. "The family heard it, it was disgusting."
He believes Read should have been found guilty.
"Everything the jury needed to convict was in front of that jury," he said. "They just didn't see it that way."
Read's brother, Nathan Read, said they are sorry for the O'Keefe family's loss.
"We've always felt that way," he said. "John was a good man."