Watch live: New witness on stand after judge clears courtroom to speak to jurors 1-on-1 after 'issue'

Judge Beverly Cannone cleared the courtroom Wednesday morning for an extended amount of time to speak to jurors individually

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict

The Karen Read trial continues on Wednesday, which marks the 20th day of testimony in the controversial murder case.

Christina Hanley, a forensic expert with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, was expected to resume her testimony from Tuesday, however Judge Beverly Cannone said she's become aware of an "issue" that will require her to speak with each juror one-on-one. She cleared the courtroom, and there was no immediate word on what that was about.

Testimony is getting underway with a new witness -- out of order. Dr. Aizik Wolf, a neurosurgeon, is speaking first on the stand.

Wednesday is scheduled to be the last full day of testimony in the trial this week. Thursday is a scheduled half day and court will not be in session Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. The defense team has said it expects the prosecution to rest its case by next week.

Follow along below for live updates all day long:

Karen Read
