What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning, and the jury could begin its deliberations in the afternoon

Closing arguments are being made Friday morning in the Karen Read murder trial, with the jury expected to begin its deliberations later in the day.

Court got underway around 8:45 a.m., and after a series of sidebars, closing arguments began around 9:45 with defense attorney Alan Jackson.

Each side will get 75 minutes to make their final case. After lunch, Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to give jury instructions before sending jurors off to begin their deliberations.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from court: