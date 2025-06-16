Editor's note: A live feed from court is included in the video player above so viewers can watch the judge's instructions to the jury at the start of the day, and in case of any juror questions or updates during the day.

Karen Read and the Commonwealth will continue their wait for the jury's verdict in her second murder trial, after handing the case over to the jurors for deliberation on Friday.

The 12-person panel will decide whether or not she is responsible for the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

For more than two hours on Friday, the jurors listened to both the defense and the prosecution make their final case, before they were sent off to deliberate.

On the verdict slip are three charges — second degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Seven women and five men have been chosen to decide Read's fate. They had about an hour and a half to deliberate on Friday before being sent home for the weekend.

Read is accused of backing into and killing O'Keefe with her SUV over three years ago. Her defense team has maintained that she is being framed for the crime.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Alan Jackson tried to make the case to the jurors that law enforcement did not adequately or professionally investigate, therefore she should be found not guilty on the basis of reasonable doubt.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan brushed off the defense's claims of a "grand conspiracy" during the state's closing.

"It leads to one person, the defendant," Brennan said, pointing to Read. "John is not a body. He was a person. And he was murdered by Karen Read."

Deliberations are set to pick back up Monday morning after the weekend.