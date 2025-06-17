Jurors in Karen Read's second murder trial are continuing their deliberations on Tuesday, with jurors sending the judge three questions just before 11 a.m.

Judge Beverly Cannone told attorneys she would read the questions, then have a quick recess before attorneys can make arguments concerning them.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The questions, which Cannone said were written on notecards are:

1 - What is the timeframe for the OUI charge? Offense 002 Section 5 - OUI at 12:45 or OUI at 5 a.m.?

2 - Are video clips of Karen's interviews evidence? How can we consider them?

3 - Does convicting guilty on a subcharge - example Offense 2 #5 - convict the overall charge?

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cannone proposed some action, and gave the attorneys time to discuss.

Regarding question 1, Cannone and the attorneys determined there was no specific time listed in the indictment, so they would instruct the jurors that they are the "fact finders" in the case.

Regarding question 2, Cannone and the attorneys agreed the video clips are evidence. They debated the second half of how to consider the evidence. Cannone decided she would tell them, “Yes, the videos are evidence. You should weigh the defendant's statements as you would any other piece of evidence and give them whatever weight you deem appropriate.” She will also provide digital communications and humane practice instructions.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson had an objection - he wanted the jurors to be instructed to "give them whatever weight, if any, you deem appropriate." He argued this was because it was concerned about how much gravity the jurors might give the clips, compared to other evidence.

On question 3, the defense had suggestions for tweaking the verdict slip - a point that has been discussed previously. After debating the specific changes, Cannone agreed to the amended verdict slip. Jurors are being presented the amended slip, then walked through it to ensure clarity.

Jurors were brought back into the courtroom around noon and Cannone answered their questions before sending them back out to continue deliberating.

Photos: Scenes from outside the courtroom at the Karen Read trial

Court started at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Cannone asking the jurors if they had been able to avoid discussing, reading about or doing any investigation into the case. Jurors were then sent off to continue their deliberations until the questions came in.

Meanwhile, the crowd of Read's supporters has grown, and it's only expected to continue to do so on Tuesday now that the jury has deliberated for about nine hours. There is no court on Thursday due to the holiday, so many are anticipating to learn something soon.

Our legal analyst says the longer deliberations last could signify the potential for another mistrial.

Outside of court on Monday morning, Read told news media that she was feeling confident, but added that she felt frustrated over the format of the verdict slip, particularly the second charge, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

How long will it take for the Karen Read jury to deliver a verdict? Here's what other high-profile murder trials suggest. And with our legal analysts, we dig into the verdict slips — the loss and the victory that Judge Cannone gave the defense on changing the documents, and whether the slips could ever be made clearer. Plus, how Read's defense team is working to corral the crowd of her supporters outside of court.

Her team argued that the wording on the slip may cause confusion amongst the jury. It's similar to the verdict slip in the first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

Cannone on Monday denied the defense's motion regarding the slip, saying that the slip is currently consistent with Massachusetts law.

Read is accused of backing her SUV into and killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, three years ago.

NBC10 Boston chief legal analyst Michael Coyne weighed in Monday on the amount of time that has passed since deliberations began.

"Timing doesn't mean as much as we might think," Coyne said. "When you look at verdicts generally, but especially high profile verdicts... the only thing you really can be certain about here is the longer the jury is out, the more likely you're going to have yet again, potentially a hung jury."