Deliberations are continuing in Karen Read's second murder trial on Wednesday after there was some apparent confusion for jurors Tuesday over guilty versus not guilty on certain charges.

Court got underway at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, a couple minutes later than usual because someone involved in the trial had minor car or transportation issues.

After briefly addressing the jury, Judge Beverly Cannone sent them back out to continue their deliberations. She said the plan is for everyone involved to remain within 10 minutes away and to return to court at 4 p.m., unless the jury reaches a verdict before then.

Amended Karen Read trial verdict slip

The jury sent a total of four questions to Cannone on Tuesday, but NBC10 Boston experts say Cannone's responses were less than helpful on the third day of deliberations.

Jurors asked what time frame they should consider for the operating under the influence charge. Is it 12:45 a.m., which is when the prosecution alleges Read hit John O'Keefe, or 5 a.m. when Read got in her car to find O'Keefe. Cannone told them they are the fact finders in this case and it's up to them.

Jurors also wanted to know if video clips from Read's media interviews that were played during trial are considered evidence and how should they consider them. Cannone said yes they are evidence and they should be given whatever weight the jury deems appropriate.

With the third question, jurors wanted to know if convicting guilty on a sub charge -- like offense 2 #5 -- convict on the overall charge. Cannone responded by amending the verdict slip, something that had previously been requested by the defense but denied by the judge.

The jury sent in four questions about the charges against Karen Read Tuesday, and while they didn't deliver a verdict, there was plenty of drama in court — some of it starting to sound familiar to people who followed the first trial. Here's what Judge Cannone said to each question, and our experts' analysis. Plus, hear from Read's anxious supporters waiting outside the courthouse and our courtroom insider on the high tension inside court and how Read's lawyers and the Read and O'Keefe families reacted in the moment.

The last question from the jury on Tuesday indicated there may be some disagreement amongst jurors. They asked, if we find not guilty on two charges but can't agree on one charge, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge? Cannone responded saying that's a theoretical question that she cannot answer.

Photos: Scenes from outside court as jurors continue deliberations in Karen Read trial

Read is accused of backing into and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV after a night of drinking.