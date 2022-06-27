Katharine Hepburn Museum Holds Its Grand Opening

The Katharine Hepburn Museum held its grand opening Monday in Old Saybrook.

Dedicated to one of Connecticut's most celebrated actresses, the museum was renovated during the pandemic and features photos, home movies, film, and television clips in the new exhibits.

In addition to these and her wardrobe pieces, the museum also hosts dozens of letters that Hepburn wrote to her family in her early years, which express commentary on events, her career and her homesickness, according to a release from the museum.

The museum is located at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center ("the Kate") at 300 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

"Part of the Kate's mission is to uphold Miss Hepburn's legacy and share her story," said Brett Elliot, the executive director of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center. "We are privileged to be able to exhibit pieces from our collection and look forward to welcoming visitors to the new space."

The museum and gift shops' hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also open one hour before performances.

You can find out more information about the cultural center and the museum at their website or by calling 860-510-0473.