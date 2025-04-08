Milford

Kayaker rescued from cold water off Walnut Beach in Milford

Milford Fire Department

Firefighters rescued a kayaker from frigid cold water off of Walnut Beach in Milford Monday evening.

The fire department said a bystander reported a kayaker in distress around 5:30 p.m.

Crews used a jet ski to get to the kayaker and brought him to safety within minutes.

The kayaker was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire department said the kayaker was wearing a life jacket, which helped with their rescue.

Fire officials are reminding boaters to wear personal flotation devices while on the water.

