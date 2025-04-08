Kayaker rescued from cold water off Walnut Beach in Milford

Firefighters rescued a kayaker from frigid cold water off of Walnut Beach in Milford Monday evening.

The fire department said a bystander reported a kayaker in distress around 5:30 p.m.

Crews used a jet ski to get to the kayaker and brought him to safety within minutes.

The kayaker was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire department said the kayaker was wearing a life jacket, which helped with their rescue.

Fire officials are reminding boaters to wear personal flotation devices while on the water.