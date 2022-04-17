Kayaker Safe After Overturning in Connecticut River Near Old Saybrook

A man is okay after his kayak overturned in the Connecticut River in the area of Essex and Old Saybrook on Sunday, according to officials.

Emergency crews got a call about an overturned kayak north of the Baldwin Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Old Saybrook police, firefighters, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to an area near the Baldwin Bridge.

After they arrived, they learned the man was able to make it to shore and went to a house where he was helped by the people inside.

The man suffered mild hypothermia, according to Captain Keith Williams, of the DEEP State Environmental Conservation Police.

"He was wearing a dry suit and he was wearing his life jacket which probably saved him today,” Williams said.

The people in the house helped the kayaker get out of his wet clothes and gave him something dry to wear, according to Williams.

“Conditions are not favorable. The current is really strong today, especially with the north wind coming down the river and the water temperature is about 40, 42 degrees. So it’s very cold. So hypothermia can set in very quickly,” Williams said.

Police did not release the name of the kayaker.