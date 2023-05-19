Waterbury

Kaynor Technical School in Waterbury Dismissing Early Due to Staffing Shortage

Buses outside Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury
NBC Connecticut

W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury is dismissing early Friday.

Kerry Markey, director of communications of the Connecticut Technical Education And Career System, said the school is dismissing at 11 a.m. because of a staffing shortage.

No information was immediately available on how many staff are out.

