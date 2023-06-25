Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship

New England native Keegan Bradley has won the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Bradley weathered three bogeys in his last five holes to win the tournament at 23-under par.

After back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, Bradley sat at 26-under par, with a chance to tie or break the all-time PGA Tour record of 28-under par to win a tournament. But he put his tee shot in the water on the par-5 13th hole and settled for bogey. He followed that with a bogey at the par-4 14th hole.

He also bogeyed the par-3 16th hole, before finishing up with pars at the 17th and 18th holes to take home the trophy.

Bradley finished three strokes ahead of Zac Blair and Brian Harman.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Chez Reavie finished tied for 4th at 19-under.

See the full leaderboard here.