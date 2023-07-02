Keeping pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

It's a festive time with the Fourth of July just days away. While it is fun for us, it can be challenging for our pets.

If you are planning on watching fireworks, experts say to leave your pets at home.

Our precious companions have better hearing than us so the fireworks are much louder for them.

Fireworks may also be set off in your neighborhood. If they are, pets should be kept indoors.

Alicia Wright with the Connecticut Humane Society has a few suggestions.

"For some pets, it's the basement. For others, it's their favorite room, for many it's a crate. Allow them to have access to their safe place. Keep the windows closed if at all possible, shades drawn slightly darkened room, and perhaps a movie playing or music playing to help them have something else to listen to, besides the fireworks," she said.

Wright also says if your pet has been prescribed medication for anxiety, it's best to give it to them ahead of major firework activity.