Keigwin Middle School Closes Amid Coronavirus Concerns in Middletown

Keigwin Middle School will be closed Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, after reports a person may have been in contact with an individual in Connecticut who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a joint statement from Mayor Ben Florsheim and Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner, parents were alerted late Wednesday night that a member of the Keigwin's 6th grade community may have had contact with an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The city and Middletown Public School System facility departments say they will spend extra time cleaning Keigwin over the next two days.

According to officials, they will make a determination on when to reopen the school based on the outcome of testing.

The mayor and superintendent believe this is a low risk circumstance but wanted to take all necessary precautions to protect the Keigwin community.

Residents with questions about COVID-19 may contact the Middletown Health Department at (860) 638-4960.