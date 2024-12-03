Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced a new tour on Tuesday morning, including a May 12 date at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Their "Grand National Tour" includes 19 stops in all, beginning in Minneapolis on April 19, and including other major cities like Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public here on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., with exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Lamar is scheduled to headline this year's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025.

He recently released a new album, "GNX," which debuted at No. 1. SZA also has a new album on the way, which is expected to drop before the end of the year.

Here's the full list of tour dates: