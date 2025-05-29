5 Kennedy High School students arrested after second day of fights at Waterbury school

Police arrested five students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury on Thursday after a second day in a row of fights. They believe the fight on Thursday is connected to one that led to several arrests on Wednesday.

Police said several students got into a fight around noon on Thursday and police officers responded to help the school resource officer and to separate the students.

No one was hurt in the fight and police said they arrested five students -- one young woman and four young men.

Investigators believe this fight was connected to an incident a day earlier.

Police said students got into a fight around 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday and 11 students were arrested.

After the incident in Wednesday, Principal Robert Johnson said the fight resulted in suspensions.

The charges for the arrests on Thursday are pending.