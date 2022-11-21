Kenny Chesney Coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in April

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Connecticut.

His "I Go Back Tour" is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena with special guest Kelsea Ballerini in April. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Tickets are $179.50, $159.50, $149.50, and $129.50. They go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com.

Chesney played to more than 1.3 million fans during his 2022’s Here And Now Tour, which visited 21 NFL stadiums, and a statement on his website said Chesney wanted to visit a lot of the cities he played on his way up.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Dec. 3, subject to availability.

“I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” Chesney said in a statement. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers, but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to people who were there when this thing was taking off.”