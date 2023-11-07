Kenny Chesney to return to Gillette Stadium in summer of 2024

Country music star Kenny Chesney is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2024.

The artist announced his "Sun Goes Down" tour on Tuesday. It kicks off April 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on Aug. 23, 2024 at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution -- a venue-record 22nd overall performance.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves."

Joining Chesney on tour will be the Zac Brown Band, 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.

Here's a full list of Kenny Chesney "Sun Goes Down" tour dates:

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium