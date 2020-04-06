Kent

Kent Falls State Park Closed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kent Falls State Park in Kent is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website says, “Due to challenges in maintaining appropriate social distancing, Kent Falls State Park will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.”

Over the weekend, DEEP monitored state parks to ensure people were practicing social distancing.

Officials said they would provide access to parks for solitary recreation for as long as they can and the parks are being monitored for social distancing.

If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said it will consider capacity reductions and closures.

